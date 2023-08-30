Rafaela will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in his first major-league start Wednesday against the Astros, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rafaela delivered a single off the bench in his first big-league plate appearance in Tuesday's loss to Houston, and he'll now enter the lineup for the first time. The 22-year-old saw most of his action in the outfield during his time in the minors this season, but he'll be on the dirt for his first start with Boston while Trevor Story gets the day off.