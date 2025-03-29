Rafaela is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox will give Rafaela a day to recollect himself Saturday after starting the season 0-for-8 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts. His absence will shift Jarren Duran to center field and put Kristian Campbell in left, opening up second base for David Hamilton.
