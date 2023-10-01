Rafaela is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.

The young defensive wizard wasn't in Saturday's lineup but still entered the game early enough to get two at-bats, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Rafaela is very aggressive at the plate, but if he can do enough offensively to stick in the majors for most or all of next season, he has the tools to provide double-digit homers and steals while moving between center field and shortstop.