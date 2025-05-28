Rafaela went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when he lofted a Freddy Peralta fastball just over the fence in left-center field. Rafaela ended a 26-game homer drought with the blast, his third of the year, while the three hits tied his season high. Through 25 contests in May he's hitting .253 (21-for-83) with five RBI and 19 runs while routinely batting at the bottom of the Boston order.