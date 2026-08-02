Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Pops two more homers

Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Rafaela homered in each of his first two at-bats in this game, taking Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep both times. That's now six homers in the last 11 games for Rafaela, and three over two contests during this series in Los Angeles. The outfielder is batting .288 with a .798 OPS, 14 homers, 56 RBI, 54 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 106 contests. His recent power surge has put him two long balls away from matching his career-high total from last year.