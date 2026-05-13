Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Receiving night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Rafaela appears to be receiving a routine breather after he had started in each of the team's last 11 games while going 12-for-43 (.279 average) with two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs over that stretch. Jarren Duran will slide over from left field to replace Rafaela in center.
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