Rafaela isn't part of Boston's lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Rafaela will get the day off Monday after starting five consecutive games. In his place, Kristian Campbell will bat fourth and fill center field while David Hamilton slots in at second base. Rafaela has one hit in his last 22 at-bats.

