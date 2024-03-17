Rafaela started in center field went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Spring Breakout game against Atlanta's prospects.

Rafaela turned in a game-deciding performance early in the contest. In the second inning, after starter Wikelman Gonzalez issued back-to-back walks to open the frame, Rafaela tracked down a liner for the first out. Then, with his momentum carrying him to left field, he threw across his body to double-up the runner on second base. An inning later, Rafaela thumped a three-run home run that turned out to be the winning hit. It was the fourth spring home run for Rafaela, including the three hit in Grapefruit League action.