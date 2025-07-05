Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Shows offense/defense win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Washington.
Rafaela got the party started with a second-inning, RBI-double and came around to score Boston's second run. He later made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a Luis Garcia drive in the sixth. Rafaela has been productive at the dish over the last two weeks, posting a .286/.314/.612 line with seven doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, one steal and 10 runs over the last 13 contests. Defensively, he continues to be brilliant in center field and leads all outfielders with 14 outs above average.
