Rafaela will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rafaela has gotten his chance to impress down the stretch, appearing in 26 games since his call-up in late August. The results haven't been great, particularly in the plate discipline department, as he's struck out 30.6 percent of the time to go with a 4.7 percent walk rate. He's hit .253/.294/.405 (good for an 83 wRC+) with a pair of homers and a pair of steals. Adam Duvall will be Saturday's center fielder.