Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

Rafaela drove in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning single. The rookie's bat continues to sizzle; Rafaela has hit safely in seven consecutive games, including multiple hits in six of those contests. He's 16-for-26 (.615) with three doubles, a home run, two steals, four RBI and six runs scored during the streak.