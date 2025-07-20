Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Starting at second base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Cubs, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
This will be Rafaela's second start at the keystone in the last week. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is following through on a statement from last week when he said he planned on using Rafaela one of two times per week at second base, which allows the Red Sox have as many lefty hitters in the lineup as possible against a right-hander.
