Rafaela is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rafaela had made five straight starts and is coming off a four-hit day during Thursday's doubleheader versus the Yankees. He'll begin this one on the bench, though, as the Red Sox open up a weekend series north of the border.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Collects four hits across twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Makes fourth straight start•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Pops first career homer•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Limited use by design•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Batting leadoff•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Plays center field Friday•