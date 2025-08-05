Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The absence ends a run of 20 straight starts for Rafaela, who had a .280/.295/.413 slash line with two doubles, a triple, two homers and four steals during that stretch. Masataka Yoshida will receive a start in the outfield Tuesday while David Hamilton gets a turn at second base.