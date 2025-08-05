Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The absence ends a run of 20 straight starts for Rafaela, who had a .280/.295/.413 slash line with two doubles, a triple, two homers and four steals during that stretch. Masataka Yoshida will receive a start in the outfield Tuesday while David Hamilton gets a turn at second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Fills in at second base•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Stays hot in loss•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Starting at second base•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Weekly starts at keystone•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Notches 14th long ball•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Getting first start of 2025 at 2B•