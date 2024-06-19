Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rafaela will get his first day off since May 30, clearing the way for Romy Gonzalez to pick up a start in center field. Though he's cobbled together a modest .687 OPS for the season, Rafaela has been running hot of late at the dish, slashing .468/.490/.596 with four extra-base hits and two stolen bases over his last 12 games.