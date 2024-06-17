Rafaela went 3-for-4 with two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Rafaela has multiple hits in four of the last five games, including three hits in each of the last two contests. The steal was his first since June 1, though he's up to nine thefts on 14 attempts this year. The 23-year-old is up to a .238/.264/.383 slash line through 263 plate appearances this season, though his performance in June has seen him trend upward in everything but power.