Rafaela went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Angels.

Rafaela started the game on the bench, giving him a chance to reset amid a rough start. The outfielder entered the game slashing .185/.250/.296, while chasing pitches outside the zone at a rate of 47 percent. "His timing's off," manager Alex Cora told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. "Late on the fastballs, early on the offspeed pitches. Like the great Carlos Delgado used to say, 'You're in a bad spot if that happens.' We'll work on it, but it's just part of the growing pains." Rafaela entered the blowout as a pinch hitter for Wilyer Abreu and put together some of his best swings of the season, including an opposite-field triple off the fence.