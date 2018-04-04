Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start could be pushed back
Manager Alex Cora said Sale's next start might be pushed back to Tuesday, the first game of a series against the Yankees, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale, who pitched Tuesday, is on schedule to start Sunday against the Rays, but Cora said that, even though a final decision hasn't been made, it's likely that he'll be pushed back to Tuesday. Pushing him back has nothing to do with injury, and Cora insists it is not about saving him for the Yankees, but rather an opportunity to give him a couple of rest days. That aligns with this spring's managerial mantra of keeping guys fresh and preserving the starters' bullets for the long haul. The Red Sox could have Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) back off the disabled list to start Sunday, or turn to Brian Johnson or Hector Velazquez, both of whom will miss scheduled turns this week due to off days.
