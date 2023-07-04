Sale (shoulder) is on an every-other-day throwing program and is feeling good, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Sale was first cleared to resume throwing last Thursday and has tossed a couple more times since then. He's working his way back from a stress reaction in his left scapula and isn't eligible for activation for another month, but things are moving in the right direction, slowly but surely.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Begins throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoing MRI on Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets updated diagnosis for shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Heads to IL with sore shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: MRI coming Friday•