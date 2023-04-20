Kluber (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 10-4 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.

Kluber is off to a rough start this year, posting an 8.50 ERA across four losing starts. The former Cleveland ace still has plenty of time to regain his elite form from previous years, but fantasy managers cannot bank on him as a reliable option at this moment. The 37-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Orioles in his next start.