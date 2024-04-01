Valdez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Valdez had gone 0-for-6 over the past two games before launching a three-run shot off Bryce Miller in the fourth inning. Through four appearances this season, Valdez is 2-for-12 with one extra-base knock. He appears to be getting fairly regular playing time, at least while Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) is out.