Valdez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Valdez got Boston on the board in the third inning with a two-run blast off Zach Eflin, his fifth homer of the year and first in the big leagues since May 31. The 24-year-old Valdez has started three of four games at second base since he was recalled from Triple-A when rosters expanded, going 4-for-10 with four RBI in that span. He should continue to see regular work with Pablo Reyes (elbow) on the IL.