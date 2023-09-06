Valdez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Valdez got Boston on the board in the third inning with a two-run blast off Zach Eflin, his fifth homer of the year and first in the big leagues since May 31. The 24-year-old Valdez has started three of four games at second base since he was recalled from Triple-A when rosters expanded, going 4-for-10 with four RBI in that span. He should continue to see regular work with Pablo Reyes (elbow) on the IL.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Gets another look at second base•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: To IL with hamstring strain•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Activated from Triple-A IL•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Goes on IL at Triple-A•