Valdez started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Valdez, who made his fifth straight start at second base, drilled a 427-foot bullet to center field, giving Boston a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning. It was the first home run of his MLB career. The 25-year-old infielder was called up to Boston when Yu Chang (wrist) landed on the IL and has produced better than his .184 average at Triple-A Worcester suggested. Valdez has hit safely in six of seven games, going 8-for-24 with three RBI, one stolen base and three runs.