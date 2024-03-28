Share Video

Valdez is starting at second base and batting eighth for Thursday's opener against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

With Vaughn Grissom (groin) on the 10-day IL, Valdez will get first crack at second base Thursday ahead of Pablo Reyes. In spring training, Valdez slashed .204/.264/.531 with four home runs and seven RBI over 49 at-bats.

