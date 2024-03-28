Valdez is starting at second base and batting eighth for Thursday's opener against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
With Vaughn Grissom (groin) on the 10-day IL, Valdez will get first crack at second base Thursday ahead of Pablo Reyes. In spring training, Valdez slashed .204/.264/.531 with four home runs and seven RBI over 49 at-bats.
