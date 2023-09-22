The Red Sox recalled Valdez from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
With Luis Urias (calf) on the injured list, Valdez will come up to give the Red Sox additional depth in the infield to close out the season. Valdez has slashed .246/.294/.415 across 126 plate appearances in the majors this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Homers Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Gets another look at second base•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: To IL with hamstring strain•