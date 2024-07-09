The Red Sox optioned Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Valdez had been seeing a good number of reps at second base, but the Red Sox have elected to replace him with the more versatile and right-handed hitting Jamie Westbrook. With Valdez now in the minors, David Hamilton's playing time should be on the upswing.
