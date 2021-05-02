Hernandez (undisclosed) will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After colliding with the outfield wall in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Texas, Hernandez was held out of the lineup for the last two games while he was less than 100 percent healthy. The time off appears to have allowed Hernandez to recover, as he'll check back into the starting nine for the series finale. Hernandez will continue to serve as Boston's leadoff man, but his .269 on-base percentage on the season likely makes his hold on the table-setting role a tenuous one.