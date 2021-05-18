Hernandez (hamstring) is batting leadoff and playing center field Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez was performing well at the plate before landing on the injured list May 7. Specifically, the 29-year-old drew three walks in his last two starts after walking just five times total in April. Hernandez's impressive defensive versatility should keep him in the lineup on a near-daily basis going forward, assuming good health.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Returning to action•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard twice for WooSox•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could be back for road trip•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Close to rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Minimum-length absence expected•