Hernandez is starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Hernandez was activated following a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, and he'll start in center field and bat sixth Saturday. The 30-year-old is hitting just .189 with a homer, 12 runs and 12 RBI this year, but he'll serve as Boston's primary center fielder now that he's back to full health.
