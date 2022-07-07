Hernandez (hip) is slated to join Triple-A Worcester on Friday for a rehab assignment, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will presumably stick around with the Triple-A club through the weekend before potentially coming off the 10-day injured list for Monday's series opener at Tampa Bay, assuming he experiences no setbacks with his hip during his games with Worcester. The 31-year-old should reclaim duties as Boston's primary center fielder once activated from the IL, at which point Jarren Duran may have to battle Jackie Bradley for reps in right field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in baserunning•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes swings Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Return date pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Nearing return•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could be back by mid-week•