Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Hernandez (hip) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora made his comments on Hernandez after the 30-year-old took live batting practice against rehabbing pitcher Josh Taylor (back) on Saturday in addition to doing some sprinting on the bases and shagging flyballs. The skipper indicated that Hernandez is expected to report to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday for a rehab assignment, but he may need just one game in the minors before rejoining the parent club.