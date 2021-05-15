Hernandez (hamstring) is participating in a rehab assignment over the weekend and could be activated for the team's road trip beginning Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez is set to serve as the designated hitter Saturday and then play in center field Sunday at Triple-A Worcester. If all goes well, he could be activated and back in the lineup beginning Tuesday when the team begins a series with the Blue Jays.
