Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Hernandez has a chance to be the starting shortstop for the Red Sox, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez will be playing in the infield after spending the majority of the 2022 season in center field. The versatile 31-year-old has played 100 games in his career at shortstop with 258 at second base. Hernandez should get plenty of playing time regardless if he's the everyday option at short or not, but there's not going to be much fantasy relevance in his bat no matter where he's playing.