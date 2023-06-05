Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Hernandez will play center field versus left-handed pitching, with his role against righties to be determined, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's series finale with the Rays.

Hernandez has 13 throwing errors from shortstop this season and recently seems to have developed the yips. As a result, he could be pushed off the position for the foreseeable future, and he might not see much playing time at another spot versus right-handed pitching for a while. Pablo Reyes is starting at shortstop Monday, and the Red Sox also have Christian Arroyo and at some point Yu Chang (wrist) as options at short. Eventually, the spot will belong to Trevor Story (elbow), who could return from the 60-day injured list later this summer.