Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Hernandez (hip) could resume swinging a bat Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
After he was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list, Hernandez won't be eligible to return until the second week of August, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by then. The Red Sox likely won't be able to pinpoint a target timeline for Hernandez's return until he's able to resume full baseball activities and head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. His ability to take some swings during the upcoming weekend would at least represent a step in the right direction.
