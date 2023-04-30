Hernandez is currently day-to-day and out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians due to a sore ankle, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The sore ankle explains why Hernandez is on the bench for the second game in a row despite swinging a hot bat at the moment. Though his injury doesn't sound like a major concern, he'll get a least one more day off to recover before potentially returning to the starting nine for Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays. While Hernandez is out Sunday, Christian Arroyo will pick up another start at shortstop.