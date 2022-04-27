Hernandez batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Hernandez had a run-producing sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and singled in another during a four-run rally in the eighth inning, an encouraging sign for a team that has been unable to post a crooked number of late. For Hernandez, who opened the season as Boston's leadoff hitter, this was the fifth time in the last six games he has not been atop the order. Trevor Story has filled that role instead.