Hernandez left Thursday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez appeared to tweak something after hitting a double. Franchy Cordero pinch ran for him. It's not yet clear how much time Hernandez is expected to miss.
