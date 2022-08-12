Manager Alex Cora said Friday that he expects Hernandez (hip) to return from the injured list sometime next week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez began a rehab assignment Wednesday, and he'll appear in games at Double-A Portland on Friday and Saturday. He'll rest Sunday and Monday but will be in the mix to rejoin the Red Sox as early as Tuesday, when the team begins a three-game series in Pittsburgh.

