Hernandez has been out of the lineup Friday and Saturday after he ran into the center field wall Thursday, but he's expected to return Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox haven't specified the nature of Hernandez's injury, but he's apparently banged up following Thursday's game. Alex Verdugo is starting in center field while Franchy Cordero gets the nod in left field Saturday.
