Hernandez went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The versatile Hernandez had his best game of the season from an offensive standpoint, as he reached base four times for the first time in 2021 while plating a run -- he scored Kevin Plawecki with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. The 29-year-old utility man extended his hitting streak to three games, and he's now hit safely in seven of Boston's last nine contests while recording four multi-hit appearances during that stretch.