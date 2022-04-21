Hernandez will get his first day off of the season Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Trevor Story will ascend to the leadoff spot while Jackie Bradley gets the start in center field and Christian Arroyo starts in right field. Hernandez is hitting .157/.246/.333 with one home run and a 12:6 K:BB in 51 at-bats.
