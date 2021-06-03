Hernandez will not be in the starting lineup Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is one of many Boston hitters noticeably silent during the first three games of the team's current series in Houston. His struggles reach back further, so Hernandez will get a break after an 0-for-24 stretch. Danna Santana will likely start in center field.
