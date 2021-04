Hernandez went 2-for-6 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 victory over the White Sox.

Hernandez took Lucas Giolito deep to kick off the bottom half of the first inning, and the Red Sox would never look back. The 29-year-old has now homered in two of his last three contests and sits with three long balls on the young season. He's slashing .269/.306/.463 with four doubles and seven RBI over 17 games played.