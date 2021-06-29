Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over Kansas City.
For the second straight game, Hernandez led off the affair with a home run, his eighth in 235 at-bats. He took the Yankees' Gerrit Cole deep to lead off Sunday's 9-2 win. It's unclear whether Hernandez has reclaimed the leadoff job, but he'll remain an option for manager Alex Cora, who has used several players atop the order during the month of June.
