Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Hernandez has been playing "good shortstop" for the last month and is confident with him playing the position, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I can say with confidence that we've turned that page a month ago," Cora said before Saturday's game.

Hernandez's struggles have been well documented. He had 14 errors (12 throwing) and a minus-5 defensive runs saved over 470 innings prior to a start at shortstop Saturday. Cora said they spotted mechanical issues, which has been addressed, and has no issues using him going forward. Shortstop will be a rotation of sorts with Hernandez cycling in with Yu Chang and potentially Pablo Reyes (abdomen) when he comes off the injured list.