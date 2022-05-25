Hernandez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a second RBI and run scored in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the White Sox.

Hernandez got the onslaught opening the game with a home run off Dylan Cease. The Red Sox went on to post season highs in runs and hits. Hernandez is batting .200 for the season, but he's hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, during which he's slashing .292/.352/.479 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and 10 runs scored.