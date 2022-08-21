Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.
Hernandez knocked in J.D. Martinez on a sixth-inning home run, his fifth of the year and his first since returning from the IL on Aug. 16. Hernandez has been productive in his last three games, going 4-for-14 with 5 RBI. The outfielder has also struck out seven times during that span, limiting him to a .211 batting average for the season.
