Hernandez went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-8 loss to Baltimore.
Hernandez was back in a familiar spot, leading off for Boston as Tommy Pham was given the day off. He's been filling in regularly for second baseman Trevor Story, whose heel injury was expected to keep him out only a few days but eventually landed him on the injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Scores four runs•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Picks up four hits•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Doubles in loss•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Staying in Boston through 2023•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Thursday•