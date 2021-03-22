Hernandez has "done everything possible" to be the Red Sox's leadoff hitter per manager Alex Cora, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez doesn't fit the traditional mold of a leadoff man, as he's never stolen more than four bases in a season. He doesn't entirely fit the modern mold, either, as he owns a career .313 on-base percentage and has come in at .308 or below in that category in four of the last five seasons. His .270 on-base percentage last season was a career low, as was his 4.1 percent walk rate, but he's evidently done enough to impress Cora. The leadoff role would be a boost to his fantasy value primarily through the extra plate appearances it comes with and should also boost his run total, albeit at the likely cost of a handful of RBI.